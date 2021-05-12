chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A is facing a sauce shortage

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
PHILADELPHIA -- The supply chain shortage just got fowl: Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces it's giving out to customers because of limited stock.

The chicken chain said Wednesday that industry-wide supply chain issues, which are affecting essentially every aspect of the economy, has resulted in a "shortage of select items" that Chick-fil-A serves, including sauces.

In response, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers one dipping sauce cup per item ordered at many of its 2,600 US restaurants.

"We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience," the company said in a statement.

The chain said it's working to fix the sauce supply problems as quickly as possible.

Fast food restaurants have been hit especially hard in recent months with both a labor shortage and supply chain issues. For example, ketchup packets have come in short supply amid heightened demand. Heinz recently announced a 25% increase in production.

The fried chicken wars are putting a strain on the poultry population. Major chains, including KFC, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop, are "paying steep prices" for chicken and suppliers are having trouble keeping up demand because of difficulties attracting workers.

Luckily for Chick-fil-A, the company says it hasn't been affected by the chicken shortage.

