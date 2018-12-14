Child, 4, critically injured in South Shore crash

A four-year-old child was critically injured in a two vehicle crash in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash occurred in the 6700-block of South Jeffery Avenue at about 8:45 a.m., police said. The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Another person was also injured. She was transported to an area hospital and her condition was not immediately known.

Further details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available. Chicago police are investigating.
