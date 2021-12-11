chicago shooting

Grandfather gunned down in seemingly-random Chinatown attack remembered at vigil

"The freedom he sought, he found it. It will continue on through me, through us."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Grandfather gunned down in Chinatown remembered at vigil

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family members, friends and neighbors of Woom Sing Tse gathered in the rain at the end of a week of shock and heartbreak to offer prayers and tears for the longtime Chinatown resident.

Relatives say the 71-year-old grandfather of nine enjoyed walking the streets of Chinatown. He loved his neighborhood, and his community returned that love and respect Friday night.

RELATED | Bond denied for man charged in Chinatown murder; prosecutors have 'no clue' why he opened fire

"I'll never forget you, Baba," Susan Lam said. "I'm so grateful to be his daughter, and I'll miss him dearly."

The vigil was held only a few steps from where Tse was gunned down while walking to get a newspaper Tuesday around lunchtime in a still-unexplained, seemingly-random attack in front of Haines Elementary School while students were in class.

WATCH: Prosecutors give timeline of fatal Chinatown shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy delivered a timeline of the execution-style Chinatown murder of Woom Sing Tse.



"We are incredibly heartbroken over this horrific tragedy, and the grief has been immense," said Kensen Lam, Tse's son-in-law.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Alphonso Joyner was armed with a so-called "ghost gun" made of random parts with an extended magazine when he fired more than 20 shots, including after Tse was on the ground.

"This is not the end for my dad. This is the new beginning for him. He's in a better place high above," said William Tse, his son.

RELATED | Chinatown murder victim Woom Sing Tse remembered as entrepreneur, lived 'immigrant dream'

Relatives say Tse immigrated from China a half century ago and through hard work, became a restaurant owner. He retired seven years ago to spend more time with family.

"Dad made it," said his daughter, Carina Set. "The freedom he sought, he found it. It will continue on through me, through us."

Several members of the Chicago Police Department attended the vigil. Police credit the Chinatown community's quick response in providing surveillance video for the speedy arrest of the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochinatownchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violencechicago violenceman shotman killedperson killed
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
Boy, 15, critically wounded in Back of the Yards gas station shooting
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
2 hurt in Roseland post office shooting, police say
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News