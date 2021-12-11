Grandfather gunned down in seemingly-random Chinatown attack remembered at vigil

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11316568" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy delivered a timeline of the execution-style Chinatown murder of Woom Sing Tse.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family members, friends and neighbors of Woom Sing Tse gathered in the rain at the end of a week of shock and heartbreak to offer prayers and tears for the longtime Chinatown resident.Relatives say the 71-year-old grandfather of nine enjoyed walking the streets of Chinatown. He loved his neighborhood, and his community returned that love and respect Friday night."I'll never forget you, Baba," Susan Lam said. "I'm so grateful to be his daughter, and I'll miss him dearly."The vigil was held only a few steps from where Tse was gunned down while walking to get a newspaper Tuesday around lunchtime in a still-unexplained, seemingly-random attack in front of Haines Elementary School while students were in class."We are incredibly heartbroken over this horrific tragedy, and the grief has been immense," said Kensen Lam, Tse's son-in-law.Prosecutors say 23-year-old Alphonso Joyner was armed with a so-called "ghost gun" made of random parts with an extended magazine when he fired more than 20 shots, including after Tse was on the ground."This is not the end for my dad. This is the new beginning for him. He's in a better place high above," said William Tse, his son.Relatives say Tse immigrated from China a half century ago and through hard work, became a restaurant owner. He retired seven years ago to spend more time with family."Dad made it," said his daughter, Carina Set. "The freedom he sought, he found it. It will continue on through me, through us."Several members of the Chicago Police Department attended the vigil. Police credit the Chinatown community's quick response in providing surveillance video for the speedy arrest of the suspect.