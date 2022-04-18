Antioch Church fire reignites again in Englewood, days after devastating blaze, CFD says

church fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just says after a devastating fire destroyed much of the building, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood is on fire again, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD tweeted just after 3:15 p.m. that firefighters were responding to a still and box at the church.



An accidental fire sparked by construction crews working on its roof devastated the historic church Friday leaving it not much more than a burned out shell.

RELATED: Fire at historic Englewood church reignites, Easter services moved after building destroyed

"We did weep on Friday. We wept last night. But, joy came this morning," Lead Pastor Gerald Dew said this weekend.

It was not immediately clear what caused the church to catch fire again Monday. On Friday it took hours for crews to extinguish stubborn hotspots, even after the bulk of the fire had been struck out. The fire also reignited on Saturday.
