Cinco de Mayo specials at Jake Melnick's, The Dawson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend, people will be out celebrating Cinco de Mayo and there are drink and food specials all around Chicago.

Two local restaurants stopped by ABC 7 to showcase what they are offering this weekend. That includes Jake Melnick's Corner Tap at 41 E. Superior Street in the Near North Side neighborhood. It's offering the "XXXX Margarita". Tyler Garrels, a bartender at Jake Melnick's Corner Tap, showed how to make the drink, which starts with Jalapeno-infused Tequila and Jake Melnick's House Margarita Mix. The glass is heavily rimmed with Tajin and the drink is topped off with fresh sliced jalapenos. It's available through the month of May.

Meanwhile, The Dawson restaurant in the Fulton River District neighborhood is offering some crispy fish tacos that can easily be made at home . All you need is fish, toppings, and tortillas. Rebeca Peterson from The Dawson restaurant stopped by ABC 7 to show how to make them yourself.