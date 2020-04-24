Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot's COVID-19 emergency powers request to be taken up by City Council

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council is expected to take up Mayor Lori Lightfoot's request for emergency powers during a virtual meeting Friday.Mayor Lightfoot wants emergency powers for her- and her administration to make decisions about COVID-19 related spending at their discretion without council approval.The council first took up the mayor's request on Wednesday during a 'virtual' session that turned heated.A small group of aldermen objected to giving Lightfoot such sweeping authority and they pushed any decision to Friday.I think it is important that we work in collaboration and we need to make sure that every voice is heard," said 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez. "This is again not the time for power grabs. This is the time for collaboration and governing in good faith.""If we wait, we lose," Mayor Lightfoot said. "We can't afford to lose. Our residents' live are on the line and we have to move quickly in this pandemic."Aldermen may also take up an ordinance to provide renters with relief. The council will convene, virtually, at 1 p.m.