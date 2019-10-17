Classmates memorialize 2 teens killed in Calumet City mall shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban school is honoring the memory of two students killed in a shooting outside a mall roughly one week ago.

Christin Ross, 18, and Tyrell Wade, 17, were shot near River Oaks Center Mall in Calumet City last week.

The teens' classmates at Thornton Fractional North High School came together Thursday to memorialize Ross and Wade. They released balloons on the school's football field.

Ross was inside the mall with her two brothers and a friend when there was some type of disagreement with another teen, said Christopher Ross, Christin's father.

As they were running out of the mall, someone fired shots from a car, striking Ross and Wade. They were rushed to the hospital, and both died several days later.

Christopher Ross said Christin was looking forward to college. He said he's going to miss her sense of humor most.

"She was a riot, kind of like me," he said.

Ross hopes police will track down the person responsible for taking two young lives.

No one has been arrested in the fatal shooting.
