Woman shot in drive-by outside Calumet City mall has died, gunman still at large

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman who was shot in a drive-by at a mall in south suburban Calumet City Thursday has died, officials said.
A shooting in the parking lot outside River Oaks Center Mall last Thursday night sent panicked employers and shoppers running for cover.
Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot near the entrance of Macy's.
The woman who died was identified Sunday as 18-year-old Christin Ross.
Ross and a 17-year-old boy were seriously injured in the shooting. The 17-year-old survived.
Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random act, and was not related to the mall.
Police said it's still unclear what provoked the shooting.
Police still haven't made any arrests.
