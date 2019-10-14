Woman shot in drive-by outside Calumet City mall has died, gunman still at large

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman who was shot in a drive-by at a mall in south suburban Calumet City Thursday has died, officials said.

A shooting in the parking lot outside River Oaks Center Mall last Thursday night sent panicked employers and shoppers running for cover.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot near the entrance of Macy's.

The woman who died was identified Sunday as 18-year-old Christin Ross.

Ross and a 17-year-old boy were seriously injured in the shooting. The 17-year-old survived.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random act, and was not related to the mall.

Police said it's still unclear what provoked the shooting.

Police still haven't made any arrests.
