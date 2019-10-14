Woman shot in drive-by outside Calumet City mall has died, gunman still at large

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman who was shot in a drive-by at a mall in south suburban Calumet City Thursday has died, officials said.A shooting in the parking lot outside River Oaks Center Mall last Thursday night sent panicked employers and shoppers running for cover.Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot near the entrance of Macy's.The woman who died was identified Sunday as 18-year-old Christin Ross.Ross and a 17-year-old boy were seriously injured in the shooting. The 17-year-old survived.Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random act, and was not related to the mall.Police said it's still unclear what provoked the shooting.Police still haven't made any arrests.