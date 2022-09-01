Chicago, Elmhurst police search for escaped prisoner around Columbus Park Golf Course | Watch Live

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Investigators are searching for an escaped prisoner around a park and golf course on the city's West Side.

Elmhurst police said a suspect who was arrested for catalytic converter theft earlier Thursday morning escaped their custody near westbound I-290, just before Austin, around 2:01 p.m.

Devin M. Revels, 27, made his escape after kicking out the back window of the police car and running from the scene, police said.

The transporting officer lost track of Revels in the woods along the south side of the Columbus Park Golf Course, police said.

Elmhurst Police and Chicago Police are searching the area with police K-9s and a helicopter. Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Revels is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.