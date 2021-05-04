Home & Garden

Comcast outages reported in western suburbs after crew knocks down pole in Elmhurst

By Sun-Times Media Wire

In this Sept. 17, 2015 photo, Comcast trucks are parked in a lot in the company's Westford, Mass. operations center. (AP Photo/Tali Arbel)

CHICAGO -- Comcast service was out Monday afternoon for customers in parts of the western suburbs after a construction crew knocked down a pole near Elmhurst.

Crews were working around Interstate 294 and St. Charles Road when they accidentally toppled a pole that damaged a fiber line, according to Comcast spokesperson Amanda Vallejo.

"We have a crew onsite now working to restore service as soon as possible," Vallejo said.

About 1400 outage reports were submitted to downdetector.com around 6 p.m., according to the website. Users reported outages in Forest Park, Cicero, Berwyn and Oak Park.

"We have restored service in most of the affected areas, and we are working to restore the remaining affected areas as quickly as possible," Vallejo said in an update just before 9:30 p.m.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
