Chicago political foot soldier Ed Moody takes the stand in 'ComEd Four' trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Offered immunity in exchange for this testimony, Ed Moody gave a compelling view into Chicago's street-level quid pro quo politics.

In his case that not only led to one government job after another, but also to a $4,500 a month paycheck paid for by ComEd that he says required no work for the utility, only that he continue his political work for then House Speaker Mike Madigan.

As the government gets ready to rest its bribery case against the so-called ComEd Four, prosecutors saved potentially their most damning witness for last. One of Former Speaker Mike Madigan's self-described foot soldiers, Moody is a former Cook County Commissioner and Recorder of Deeds who was also at one point one of the 13th Ward's top precinct captains; a man often lauded for his door-knocking skills and ability to turn out the vote during political campaigns.

"People just didn't do what we did," said Moody proudly of his and his twin brother's work. "Every moment we could go, we did. Evenings. Weekends."

Moody is also one of the five men identified by the US Attorney's Office as being hired by ComEd through various subcontractors for little- to no-work jobs allegedly worth over $1.3 million over an eight year period ending in 2019.

"Did you for years receive monthly checks from Mike McClain, Jay Doherty, Shaw DeCremer, and John Bradley doing little or no work?" asked Assistant U.S Attorney Diane MacArthur as she kicked off the government's interrogation.

"I did," answered Moody.

Moody described his more than two decades of political work, which ultimately led to Madigan personally agreeing to find him a $45,000 a year consulting contract.

"He [ Madigan ] said, 'Understand this: I control that contract. If you stop doing your political work you lose that contract,'" Moddy said.

Moody further admitted under oath that he never did any work on behalf of ComEd and would prepare identical invoices in bulk to turn in when required.

The government hopes this testimony will convince the jury, without a doubt, that that defendants Anne Pramaggiore, Mike McClain, John Hooker and Jay Doherty, through these no-work jobs, engaged in a concerted effort to bribe the speaker in exchange for legislation favorable to the utility.

Over three dozen witnesses have testified in the government's case over the last few weeks. Wednesday it will be the defense's turn, as they turn the tables in an effort to convince the jury that what their clients did was nothing more than every day legal lobbying.