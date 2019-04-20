Community & Events

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab showcases patient art at new exhibit at Hotel Chicago

EMBED <>More Videos

Hotel Chicago West Loop partners with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to showcase more than 30 pieces of art by patients with functional impairments.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hotel Chicago West Loop partners with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to showcase more than 30 pieces of art by patients with functional impairments.

Art therapy at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab leverages the creative process to help improve the physical, mental and emotional well-being of patients. Individual and group sessions, led by board-certified art therapists, promote functional independence by facilitating a mind-body connection, reducing stress and anxiety, and encouraging self-expression.

For more information, visit https://www.hotelchicagowestloop.com/ and https://www.sralab.org/

Event Information

What: Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Showcase

Where: Hotel Chicago West Loop, The Annex Gallery (1622 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago)

When: Now-Fall 2019

Admission: Free

Opening Reception

When: Thursday, May 2

Hours: 5-8 p.m.

Admission: Free
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowest loopartchicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rescuers searching for boy, 9, in Bangs Lake in Wauconda
Missing Crystal Lake boy, 5, did not leave home on foot, police say
Kim Foxx's chief spokesperson resigns from State's Attorney's Office
Man's rapid heartbeat slows when ambulance hits pothole
Chicago River bridge lifts mark start of boating season
IN officer saves skunk with head stuck in cup
Perfect Pet
Show More
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Magician Scott Green and his son bring magic to ABC7
Neil Armstrong's spacesuit to go back on display
Create an Easter cocktail with Wild Tonic's Hard Jun Kombucha
Woman wounded in Near West Side shooting
More TOP STORIES News