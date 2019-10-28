obama foundation

Barack, Michelle back in Chicago for 3rd annual 'Obama Foundation Summit'; release photos of presidential center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama are back in Chicago this week for their third annual "Obama Foundation Summit".

The two-day event kicks off Monday at Illinois Institute of Technology in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The summit will feature civil rights activists and celebrities such as Ava DuVernay, legendary singer Mavis Staples as well as Chicago artist, Theaster Gates.

This year's event will also showcase a 3-D version of the Obama Presidential Center including a look at the proposed landscape of Jackson Park's historic Women's Garden.

WATCH: Obama Foundation releases renderings of the Obama Presidential Center
EMBED More News Videos

The two-day event kicks off Monday at Illinois Institute of Technology in Bronzeville on the South side and will feature civil rights activists and celebrities.



The park will be restored with plantings, pathways, and new seating as well as plans for a one-acre wetland area and a place for children to play.

The plans for the center are currently under federal review.

For more about the Obama Foundation, visit their website: www.obama.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobronzevillepresident barack obamaobama foundationmichelle obamabarack obamaobama family
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OBAMA FOUNDATION
Former president, first lady in Chicago for 3rd 'Obama Foundation Summit'
Obama surprises students in Chicago
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Obama Presidential Center
Obama Foundation, Thrive Chicago release action plan based on youth feedback
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at IACP conference in Chicago
City reaches deal SEIU, talks resume with CTU; classes canceled Monday
24 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: police
Silver Alert: Missing Indiana girl, 6, in extreme danger, police say
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
Show More
Elmhurst College closed Monday after graffiti found on campus
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, possible afternoon showers Monday
Firefighters rescue 4-year-old from burning apartment: Video
Fans attending World Series game boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Gov. Pritzker endorses legislation allowing college athletes to be paid
More TOP STORIES News