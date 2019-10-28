Barack, Michelle back in Chicago for 3rd annual 'Obama Foundation Summit'; release photos of presidential center

The two-day event kicks off Monday at Illinois Institute of Technology in Bronzeville on the South Side.
The summit will feature civil rights activists and celebrities such as Ava DuVernay, legendary singer Mavis Staples as well as Chicago artist, Theaster Gates.
This year's event will also showcase a 3-D version of the Obama Presidential Center including a look at the proposed landscape of Jackson Park's historic Women's Garden.
WATCH: Obama Foundation releases renderings of the Obama Presidential Center
The park will be restored with plantings, pathways, and new seating as well as plans for a one-acre wetland area and a place for children to play.
The plans for the center are currently under federal review.
For more about the Obama Foundation, visit their website: www.obama.org.