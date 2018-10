EMBED >More News Videos Watch the latest 7-day forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

More than 40,000 runners from more than 100 countries are taking to the streets of Chicago Sunday, including a world class field of elite runners.While the rain held off for the 7:30 a.m. start of the 2018 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, race organizers have raised the alert level to yellow, indicating some precautions need to be taken. Weather will be a factor for runners throughout the day, with showers and high humidity expected during the race."Temperatures may fool them. The humidity is going to be something that may make it feel a little bit warmer than the temperatures," said Dr. George Chiampas, medical director of the Chicago Marathon.Race organizers have also warned runners to be careful of slick spots along the route."Our team's really good with our city agencies at looking at any developments that could happen and absolutely focusing on the safety and security of our spectators, participants, volunteers and local residents," said Carey Pinkowski, executive director of the Chicago Marathon.Several changes were made to the race course, which will weave through 29 neighborhoods on the city's North, West and South Sides. To view the full course map, click here If you're hoping to support a runner along the route, consider using public transportation as parking is limited near the route and street closures will be in effect. S treets are not expected to reopen until Sunday afternoon.Metra has added early morning inbound trains as well as early afternoon outbound trains.Street closures in the Grant Park area began Monday. Balbo is closed from Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue, Jackson Boulevard is closed from Columbus Drive to Lake Shore Drive and Columbus us closed from Roosevelt Road to the Congress Parkway. The Columbus closure will be extended to Monroe on Friday and to Randolph Street Saturday.For a full list of street closures including race day closures, click here