Protest against police brutality bypasses Dan Ryan, ends in Chicago Loop

Original Dan Ryan planned protest route:

Full statement on Dan Ryan protest from Illinois State Police:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A protest Saturday, scheduled to march north on the Dan Ryan Expressway, took a different route.They came to protest against police brutality. Nevertheless, it was police who protected them on the streets as they marched."People are tired," said protester Taylor Smith. "No one wants to die at the hands of CPD."There were fewer than 200 gathered at Saturday's marchProtesters who originally planned to shut down the Dan Ryan Saturday marched along side streets on Chicago's South Side.Demonstrators had gathered for a rally at Robert Taylor Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood around noon.The group's plan was to march west on 47th Street and enter the Dan Ryan Expressway, but once they got going, police say they had them march down side streets.- West on 47th Street to the Dan Ryan Expressway onto the Dan Ryan via the ramp- Marchers will then proceed north to the 43rd Street exit ramp and walk east on 43rd to Indiana, north on Indiana to 31st Street- West on 31st Street to Michigan Avenue- North on Michigan Avenue to Roosevelt RoadAccording to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, organizers said they expected 2,000 participants.Illinois State Police said they were aware of the protest and planned to work with organizers to set up a safe route of travel.State police confirmed later Saturday that no one entered the DAn Ryan or any interstate and no one was injured or arrested by ISP in connection with the event.As Chicago officials continue to be wary after this week's looting, downtown travel restrictions remain in place Saturday.The Adams and Washington bridges were lowered at 6 a.m. but raised again by noon.Other bridges will stay down throughout the day but will be raised by 9 p.m. and remain up through 6 a.m.Protesters continued to march throughout the Loop later Saturday, as police in riot gear stood nearby.