children's health

DePaul's 'Demonthon' benefits Lurie Children's through dance

Participants opt for hybrid model this year due to Chicago COVID pandemic
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

DePaul dance marathon benefits Lurie Children's

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Boogy down with the DePaul Blue Demons: Students will be dancing for a good cause this weekend.

The Demonthon is returning this year from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The dance-a-thon benefits Lurie Children's Hospital.

A junior student from Geneva holds this event close to her heart: She was once a patient at Lurie's. Erin McKenna joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday to talk about the event.

RELATED: Northwestern University students participate in virtual dance marathon for charity fundraiser

Typically during the Big Event, members commit to standing for either the full 24-hour duration of the event or during one of the 12-hour blocks, dancing every hour on the hour. Members stand to be in solidarity with kids and families who battle pediatric illness every day.

The Big Event is not only a celebration of the dancers, but more importantly, the strength and courage of families from Lurie Children's, according to DePaul.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year it's a four-hour hybrid in-person and Zoom event on Saturday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolincoln parkchildren's healthchildrendancingdancedepaul university
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Pfizer kids vaccine trial launches with twins' vaccinations
COVID antibodies detected in newborns after moms are vaccinated
Lurie Children's Hospital seeks participants in COVID vaccine trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports record-high 164K vaccine doses
Britain's Prince Philip dies at age 99, royal family says
Conflicting stories in Lake Shore Drive shooting
'No one helped': Quincy bar beating victim speaks out about attack
CPD preparing for release of bodycam showing boy's Little Village shooting death
Rapper DMX dead at 50 after hospitalization
5 seriously hurt in Calumet Heights crash: CPD
Show More
Charges filed in Mount Prospect crash that killed family on way to church
CPD officers involved in Red Line station shooting may be fired
5 injured, including baby, in crash on I-94 ramp to I-290
Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says: LIVE COVERAGE
Chicago Riverwalk vendors begin reopening Friday
More TOP STORIES News