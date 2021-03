Northwestern University students participate in virtual dance marathon for charity fundraiser

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of Northwestern University students will partake in a virtual dance marathon that will go on for nearly 30 hours starting Thursday night at 7 p.m.The annual dance marathon raises money for a local charity and others can partake in the event as well. This year, one of the beneficiary is Compass to Care, a foundation that supports families who have a child with cancer through assistance. The other is the Evanston Community Foundation, a charity that works to strengthen Evanston and surrounding areas.A large tent is normally set up for the dance party, but the 47th annual event will be virtual, much like last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic."A lot of stuff is different this year. To make it safe for all of our dancers involved, we transitioned to a more event-based dance marathon," said Lindsey Lubowitz, NU Dance Marathon marketing and co-chair. "We split it over three days, starting tonight at 7 p.m. Tonight, we will kick off speakers, we also have a trivia event. Friday night will be more of the traditional DM things that we have. And then Saturday will be our last, final sprint. We're trying to raise $30,000 in 10 hours."Those interested in donating can visit fundraise.nudm.org/nudm2021 , and those interested in buying tickets to the event can visit go.nudm.org/tickets