DuPage County Fair canceled following Gov. Pritzker's delayed reopening announcement

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The DuPage County Fair will not be held in late July as scheduled, officials announced this week.

Fair officials said Governor J.B. Pritzker's decision to delay the Bridge Phase of reopening led to the decision.

The fair was originally scheduled for July 21-25.

As of now, officials said they are exploring the possibility of holding a similar event in the fall. They also said they are working with University of Illinois Extension - DuPage County to create an opportunity for 4-H members to show their projects and animals.

Participating 4-H members can earn a spot to participate in the State competitions at the Illinois State Fair scheduled for August 12-22.

The DuPage County Fair has been a local tradition for over 180 years and is a source of livelihood for many people and businesses, officials said.

The fairground is also currently being utilized as a mass vaccination site for the county. It is open six days a week by appointment only,
