Former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama in Chicago for 3rd annual 'Obama Foundation Summit'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama will be in Chicago this week for the third annual Obama Foundation Summit.
The two-day event kicks off Monday at Illinois Institute of Technology in Bronzeville on the South side and will feature civil rights activists and celebrities.
This year's event will showcase a 3-D version of the Obama Presidential Center and how it connects to a growing global network of leaders, rooted in the community-focused and community-organizing legacy of Chicago.
The plans for the center are currently under federal review.
For more about the Obama Foundation, visit their website: www.obama.org.
