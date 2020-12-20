Girl Scouts work to mail program boxes to girls, meet virtually

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been a challenging year for many nonprofits, who've had to make adjustments during the pandemic.
The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana had to make a switch because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditional, in-person meetings moved to virtual events.
The Girl Scouts have been working to send program boxes to girls in the mail.
Cookie season is still happening. You can go online to find a virtual pop-up shop in your area.
You can buy cookies for yourself or donate cookies.
You can choose to have the cookies shipped to you. Some troops are offering in-person delivery.
