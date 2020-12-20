Girl Scouts work to mail program boxes to girls, meet virtually

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been a challenging year for many nonprofits, who've had to make adjustments during the pandemic.The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana had to make a switch because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditional, in-person meetings moved to virtual events.The Girl Scouts have been working to send program boxes to girls in the mail.Cookie season is still happening. You can go online to find a virtual pop-up shop in your area.You can buy cookies for yourself or donate cookies.You can choose to have the cookies shipped to you. Some troops are offering in-person delivery.