Girl Scouts facing class-action lawsuit claiming cookies contain heavy metals, toxins

NEW YORK -- A proposed class action lawsuit claims some Girl Scout cookies contain heavy metals, pesticides and other toxins.

A New York woman filed the lawsuit in federal court on Monday.

The lawsuit cites a study by "Moms Across America" and "GMO Science," that claims 100% of the cookies tested contained toxins.

It's important to note that the study's claims are based on a small sample size of just 25 cookies across three states

The study was not peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal.

The lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages for people who bought the cookies across the U.S.

It also calls for the cookie sellers to disclose the substances on packaging.

The Girl Scouts of America responded to the allegations on a blog post last month. The organization says the cookies are safe to eat and are manufactured in line with all food safety regulations, adding that heavy metals occur naturally in soil where trace amounts are not a safety issue.

