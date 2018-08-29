Good Samaritans recognized for rescue of Libertyville woman after crash

Good Samaritans who rescued a woman after a car crash were honored for their bravery Wednesday.On August 3, Joanna Girmscheid of Libertyville lost control of her car on an exit ramp along 1-90 in Huntley, causing her car to flip over and sink in a retention pond.Witnesses to the accident jumped into action, calling 911, entering the water to pull Girmscheid to safety, and performing CPR.The following Good Samaritans were recognized with commendation letters from Illinois State Police Wednesday:Derek and Molly Fivelson of Gilberts, Jesus Flores of Roundlake, Patrick Gaughan of Marengo, Frankie Gonzales of Sandwich, Ismael Gutierrez of Aurora, Donald Hataway and Illinois Army National Guard Corporal Nathan Jennings of Machesney Park, Nicholas Mason of Sycamore, Evelyn Pagan of Hampshire and Matthew Worden of Belvidere.