Get ready to get scared! These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season.
13th Floor Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 21
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
1940 George Street
Melrose Park, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets
Midnight Terror Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 28
Close: Saturday, Nov. 3
5520 W. 11th Street
Oak Lawn, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets
House of Torment
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 28
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
8240 N. Austin Avenue
Morton Grove, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets
Basement of the Dead
Official Website
Opens: Saturday, Sept. 22
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
42 W. New York Street
Aurora, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets
Statesville Haunted Prison
Official Website
Opens: Thursday, Oct. 4
Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31
17250 S. Weber Road
Crest Hill, IL
Buy Tickets
Scream Scene Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Oct. 5
Closes: Sunday, Oct. 28
4701 Oakton Street
Skokie, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets
D.E.A.D. Rising Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 21
Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31
Behind 13624 S. Cicero
Crestwood, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets
Realm of Terror Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 28
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
421 W. Rollins Road
Round Lake Beach, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets
Hell's Gate Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Thursday, Oct. 4
Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31
Transportation to site by shuttle only
Parking at Lockport Metra Lot
1300 South State Street
Lockport, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets
Evil Intentions Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 21
Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31
900 Grace Street
Elgin, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets
Massacre Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 28
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
299 Montgomery Road
Montgomery, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets
Dungeon of Doom
Official Website
Opens: Saturday, Sept. 22
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
600 29th Street
Zion, IL
Location, Dates, Hours and Tickets
Twisted Crypt
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 21
Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31
5420 East State Street
Rockford, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Admission $12. Ticket sales in person.
Hoppers Haunted House
Official Facebook Page
Opens: Saturday,, Sept. 29
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
11576 IL-2
Rockford, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Admission $15. Ticket sales in person.
Reapers Realm
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Oct. 12
Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31
626 177th Street
Hammond, IN
Hours and Dates
Buy Tickets
Haunted Houses in Chicago, Illinois area for 2018
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
More Community & Events
Top Stories