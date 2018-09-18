13th Floor Haunted House

Get ready to get scared! These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season.Opens: Friday, Sept. 21Closes: Saturday, Nov. 31940 George StreetMelrose Park, ILOpens: Friday, Sept. 28Close: Saturday, Nov. 35520 W. 11th StreetOak Lawn, ILOpens: Friday, Sept. 28Closes: Saturday, Nov. 38240 N. Austin AvenueMorton Grove, ILOpens: Saturday, Sept. 22Closes: Saturday, Nov. 342 W. New York StreetAurora, ILOpens: Thursday, Oct. 4Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 3117250 S. Weber RoadCrest Hill, ILOpens: Friday, Oct. 5Closes: Sunday, Oct. 284701 Oakton StreetSkokie, ILOpens: Friday, Sept. 21Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31Behind 13624 S. CiceroCrestwood, ILOpens: Friday, Sept. 28Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3421 W. Rollins RoadRound Lake Beach, ILOpens: Thursday, Oct. 4Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31Transportation to site by shuttle onlyParking at Lockport Metra Lot1300 South State StreetLockport, ILOpens: Friday, Sept. 21Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31900 Grace StreetElgin, ILOpens: Friday, Sept. 28Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3299 Montgomery RoadMontgomery, ILOpens: Saturday, Sept. 22Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3600 29th StreetZion, ILOpens: Friday, Sept. 21Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 315420 East State StreetRockford, ILOpens: Saturday,, Sept. 29Closes: Saturday, Nov. 311576 IL-2Rockford, ILOpens: Friday, Oct. 12Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31626 177th StreetHammond, IN