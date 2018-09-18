COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Haunted Houses in Chicago, Illinois area for 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

GET READY TO GET SCARED: These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season.

Get ready to get scared! These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season.

13th Floor Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 21
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
1940 George Street
Melrose Park, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets


Midnight Terror Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 28
Close: Saturday, Nov. 3
5520 W. 11th Street
Oak Lawn, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets


House of Torment
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 28
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
8240 N. Austin Avenue
Morton Grove, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets


Basement of the Dead
Official Website
Opens: Saturday, Sept. 22
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
42 W. New York Street
Aurora, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets


Statesville Haunted Prison
Official Website
Opens: Thursday, Oct. 4
Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31
17250 S. Weber Road
Crest Hill, IL
Buy Tickets


Scream Scene Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Oct. 5
Closes: Sunday, Oct. 28
4701 Oakton Street
Skokie, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets


D.E.A.D. Rising Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 21
Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31
Behind 13624 S. Cicero
Crestwood, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets


Realm of Terror Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 28
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
421 W. Rollins Road
Round Lake Beach, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets


Hell's Gate Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Thursday, Oct. 4
Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31
Transportation to site by shuttle only
Parking at Lockport Metra Lot
1300 South State Street
Lockport, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets


Evil Intentions Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 21
Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31
900 Grace Street
Elgin, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets


Massacre Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 28
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
299 Montgomery Road
Montgomery, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets


Dungeon of Doom
Official Website
Opens: Saturday, Sept. 22
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
600 29th Street
Zion, IL
Location, Dates, Hours and Tickets


Twisted Crypt
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 21
Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31
5420 East State Street
Rockford, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Admission $12. Ticket sales in person.


Hoppers Haunted House
Official Facebook Page
Opens: Saturday,, Sept. 29
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 3
11576 IL-2
Rockford, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Admission $15. Ticket sales in person.


Reapers Realm
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Oct. 12
Closes: Wednesday, Oct. 31
626 177th Street
Hammond, IN
Hours and Dates
Buy Tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweenhaunted houseMelrose ParkOak LawnMorton GroveAuroraCrest HillCrestwoodRound Lake BeachLockportElginMontgomeryZion
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Aly Raisman headlines Chicago women's luncheon
Winner to be drawn Tuesday for $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's 2018
Retired Kenwood Academy music teacher celebrates 90th birthday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Partner called to stand on second day of testimony
McDonald's workers strike Tuesday over sexual harassment
Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at Coldwater Golf; drifter charged
Final round of Cook County property tax reassessments mailed to homeowners
Winner to be drawn Tuesday for $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot
Man, 91, attacked in Chinatown
Bert and Ernie are gay, Sesame Street writer says
Rash of copper wire thefts in Hammond includes 3 high schools
Show More
Mixing business with pleasure in Chicago
Attorney general candidates square off in first forum
Dos Toros offers $1 burritos to benefit Greater Chicago Food Depository
Rauner calls out Pritzker days before 1st debate
Police: Man rubbed produce on bare butt - then put it back
More News