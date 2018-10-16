HALLOWEEN

These are the top haunted houses in Illinois, horror site says

FrightFind.com, a horror-themed website, compiled a list of some of the best haunted attractions in Illinois.

Jonathon Sadowski
Halloween is right around the corner, and people around Illinois are already getting spooky.

FrightFind.com, a horror-themed website, compiled a list of some of the best haunted attractions in the state. Here are some of the places FrightFind named the scariest destinations around Illinois:

Pekin Haunt
14444 Towerline Road, Pekin
FrightFind rated Pekin Haunt as the best haunt in the state. Pekin Paintball Park is transformed into a zombie battleground, with a double-decker "battlewagon" outfitted with 20 paintball guns that takes participants on a ride where they can shoot the undead hordes.

Basement of the Dead
42 W. New York St., Aurora
This family-owned haunted house is frequently included in lists of the scariest attractions in the country. FrightFind rated it the best in Illinois in 2017.
Haunted Infirmary
4500 Enterprise Drive, Bartonville
Proceeds from the Haunted Infirmary go toward the football program at Limestone Community High School in Bartonville.

Statesville Haunted Prison
17250 S. Weber Road, Crest Hill

Participants need to navigate 23 haunted prison cells at Statesville Haunted Prison, which is hosted at Siegel's Cottonwood Farm.

Spook Hollow
613 Lasalle Blvd., Marquette Heights
The long-running Spook Hollow is in its 40th year. It takes place outdoors in Independence Park just outside Peoria.

