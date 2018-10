These are the top haunted houses in Illinois, horror site says

EMBED >More News Videos GET READY TO GET SCARED: These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season.

Halloween is right around the corner, and people around Illinois are already getting spooky.FrightFind.com, a horror-themed website, compiled a list of some of the best haunted attractions in the state. Here are some of the places FrightFind named the scariest destinations around Illinois:14444 Towerline Road, PekinFrightFind rated Pekin Haunt as the best haunt in the state. Pekin Paintball Park is transformed into a zombie battleground, with a double-decker "battlewagon" outfitted with 20 paintball guns that takes participants on a ride where they can shoot the undead hordes.42 W. New York St., AuroraThis family-owned haunted house is frequently included in lists of the scariest attractions in the country. FrightFind rated it the best in Illinois in 2017.4500 Enterprise Drive, BartonvilleProceeds from the Haunted Infirmary go toward the football program at Limestone Community High School in Bartonville.17250 S. Weber Road, Crest HillParticipants need to navigate 23 haunted prison cells at Statesville Haunted Prison, which is hosted at Siegel's Cottonwood Farm.613 Lasalle Blvd., Marquette HeightsThe long-running Spook Hollow is in its 40th year. It takes place outdoors in Independence Park just outside Peoria.To view the full list with contact and ticketing information as well as hours, click here