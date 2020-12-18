Help fulfill children's Christmas gift wish lists this holiday season

FOSTER CHILDREN - TWO WAYS TO HELP

DROP-OFF DONATIONS

Please take a look at the web links below for more information.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's not too late! You - yes, you! - can still help children this holiday season by donating toys, and there are several ways to help.If you would like to help foster children get a gift this holiday season, it's easy. You can shop on Amazon. Child Link, a nonprofit organization serving hundreds of DCFS foster children, has two ways you can donate.If you go to the DCFS Amazon link listed below, you can purchase a gift and it will get sent directly to the Child Link office, where a caseworker can pick-up the gifts and give them to foster children."These foster kids' age range from infants to 21. That's where these gifts are going," said Matthew Chapleau of Child Link.For older foster children, like teens, money donations are also welcomed. You can donate on the DCFS web link below to make a monetary contribution."A lot of the monetary donations that we receive end up going towards the older kids to supplement and get them those things items that they really want," Chapleau said.Additionally, Chapleau added foster children who are transitioning from foster homes to independent living, ages 17-21, can also benefit from monetary donations.If you want a drop-off event, head to the Pilsen Food Pantry on Sunday 10-2. They're located at 1850 S. Throop in Chicago. They need new toys and are happy to accept outerwear as well."The more that we get, the more wishes we can fulfill for our kids that really deserve to have a nice Christmas this year," said Dr. Evelyn Figueroa of the Pilsen Food Pantry.Dr. Figueroa is grateful so many want to help during the holiday season, but she offered a reminder that help is needed and appreciated year-round as well."The need to help people is 365 days a year. We appreciate things this weekend. We also appreciate things coming in after January 1st," she added.Another drop-off option is La Rabida Children's Hospital, where they help children facing chronic, life-long conditions. You can make monetary donations or drop-off new toys at their main entrance Monday through Friday. They're located at 6501 S. Promontory Drive in Chicago."Any new toys that are new and unwrapped, any infant-toddler toys are especially a priority for us," said Mellisa McGee of La Rabida Children's Hospital.Your donation - whether it's a toy or online donation - will certainly be appreciated. In fact, several families picked up their gift bags today, in-person and drive-thru as well."I am happy, I'm happy! I'm happy my kids get to have a good Christmas," said Marquita Graves, mother of two children.Ayanna Peters, joined by her two daughters, is also grateful for the extra gifts for her family. Her daughter Londyn has been a patient at the hospital since she was an infant."They always make sure sisters and families always have something to go home with. It's so special and makes us feel really good," Peters said.