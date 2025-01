Northwest Indiana woman to be sentenced in death of 10-year-old foster child

Jennifer Wilson is expected to be sentenced Friday in the Porter County, Indiana death of Dakota Levi Stevens, her 10-year-old foster child.

Jennifer Wilson is expected to be sentenced Friday in the Porter County, Indiana death of Dakota Levi Stevens, her 10-year-old foster child.

Jennifer Wilson is expected to be sentenced Friday in the Porter County, Indiana death of Dakota Levi Stevens, her 10-year-old foster child.

Jennifer Wilson is expected to be sentenced Friday in the Porter County, Indiana death of Dakota Levi Stevens, her 10-year-old foster child.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Northwest Indiana woman charged in the death of her foster son is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

Dakota Levi Stevens, 10, died last April after a medical emergency at a home in Porter County.

His death was eventually ruled a homicide.

Jennifer Wilson was later arrested and charged with reckless homicide.

Wilson filed a guilty plea last October.

SEE ALSO | Police in Porter County issue warrant for Jennifer Wilson in death of Dakota Levi Stevens, 10