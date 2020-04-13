Quick Tip

How to get money back for canceled events during COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you have tickets to a sporting event or concert that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

According to the Indiana Attorney General's Office, you may be eligible for a refund.

ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles recommends looking at terms and conditions on your ticket to see if you meet the eligibility requirements. Most places are being very reasonable during the crisis, and may be willing to issue a refund or credit if you call and ask, Knowles said.

If you're having any trouble at all, report the issue to your credit card to dispute the charge. You can also report issues to your state's attorney general's office.
