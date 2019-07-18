CHICAGO -- The Humana Rock 'n' Roll Chicago races are kicking off in Grant Park this weekend, with more than 15 thousand runners expected to compete in three events - a 5K, a 10K and a half-marathon.
Among the runners will be race ambassador Kathrine Switzer, a legendary athlete who in 1967 became the first woman to officially complete the Boston Marathon. This weekend, she'll run alongside participants from all over the Chicagoland area and beyond - and it's a homecoming of sorts for Kathrine, who spent part of her childhood living in suburban Park Forest.
Switzer shares her top tips for living a healthy lifestyle, no matter your age.
For more information about health and wellness, please go to Humana.com.
For more information about the Humana Rock 'n' Roll Chicago races, please visit www.runrocknroll.com/Events/Chicago.
This segment was produced with and sponsored by Humana.
Humana Rock 'n' Roll Chicago races to be held in Grant Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More