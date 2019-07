Humana Rock 'n' Roll Chicago races to be held in Grant Park

CHICAGO -- The Humana Rock 'n' Roll Chicago races are kicking off in Grant Park this weekend, with more than 15 thousand runners expected to compete in three events - a 5K, a 10K and a half-marathon.Among the runners will be race ambassador Kathrine Switzer, a legendary athlete who in 1967 became the first woman to officially complete the Boston Marathon. This weekend, she'll run alongside participants from all over the Chicagoland area and beyond - and it's a homecoming of sorts for Kathrine, who spent part of her childhood living in suburban Park Forest.Switzer shares her top tips for living a healthy lifestyle, no matter your age.For more information about health and wellness, please go to Humana.com For more information about the Humana Rock 'n' Roll Chicago races, please visit www.runrocknroll.com/Events/Chicago