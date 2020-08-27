Jacob Blake shooting: Kenosha protests remain peaceful, Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for

Family members said the shooting left the 29-year-old father paralyzed from the waist down. And now, Blake's father says his son is handcuffed to hospital bed, and hasn't been told why.
WARNING: Disturbing video -- Kenosha police shooting caught on camera
Previous nights of protests have led to violence clashes between police and demonstrators, who are making their voices heard in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch was formally charged with murder Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on protesters Tuesday night, killing two people and injuring one.
"Racism is a virus we don't have a vaccine for," said Bishop Tavis Grant, with Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
Together with Wisconsin state and Kenosha leaders, members of the NAACP and Reverend Jesse Jackson with the Rainbow Push Coalition called for the indictment of three Kenosha police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake, including the officer caught on video who fired multiple shots into Blake's back.
"We must protest until the three of them have been indicted," Rev. Jackson said.
Rev. Jesse Jackson reprised a clip from a 2018 news conference with Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. In the clip, Sheriff Beth spoke about five Black people arrested for shoplifting and leading police on a high speed chase that ended in a collision.
"Let's put them in jail. Let's stop them from, truly, at least some of these males, going out and getting 10 other women pregnant and having small children," Beth said in 2018. "These people have to be warehoused, no recreational time in jails. We put them away. We put them away for the rest of their lives so the rest of us can be better."
Sheriff Beth apologized days later, but civil rights leaders say this is what the community of Kenosha has been up against.
"He's using this dog and whistle, 'these people.' We are not 'these people,'" Rev. Grant said. "We are Black people and Black lives matter."
RELATED: Antioch teen Kyle Rittenhouse in custody after fatal Kenosha protest shooting
In the meantime, law enforcement said the crowds were peaceful Wednesday night, although some arrests were made.
"Unfortunately there was still weapons charges, there were still persons arrested on warrants and I believe there were some other cases as well," Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said.
In addition to the arrests the chief mentioned, Kenosha police said officers together with U.S. Marshals arrested nine people for disorderly conduct, after apprehending three vehicles with out-of-state plates that were filled with helmets, gas masks, illegal fireworks and more.
The investigation into the deadly shooting during Tuesday night's protests continues.
"I have no additional information to share regarding the deaths of those persons from the night before," Miskinis said. "But rest assured those investigations continue and we'll build a strong case based upon the facts."
RELATED: Jacob Blake Shooting: Wisconsin officials name Kenosha officer who shot Blake
Although a 7 p.m. curfew was put in place, protesters remained peaceful Wednesday night. They continued to circle the streets in Kenosha, to make their voices heard.
"I'm not ready to live in a police state, and I'm not ready to let them take that away from me," Kenosha resident and protester Brietta Logan said.
Tezzaree Champion agreed.
"You shot that boy, and people got killed," Champion said. "Due to that incident we're still going to be out here even after curfew. You can bring the SWAT, bring Army."
Thursday morning, groups of volunteers paint boarded up windows and cover graffiti.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said at a press conference Thursday afternoon that he has asked governor and federal government for help rebuilding.
The protests came as more details were released on what led up to the shooting of Jacob Blake multiple times in the back by a Kenosha police officer.
The Wisconsin attorney general revealed a 911 call came in from a woman who said her boyfriend was present but was not supposed to be on the premises, officers tried to Taze Blake but he walked away and got to his vehicle.
Authorities also said Blake said he had a knife, which police did find in his car. Right now, the officers involved are on administrative leave pending the investigation.
The U.S. Department of Justice also confirmed a federal civil rights investigation is underway. The FBI will be working with state investigators in Wisconsin.