Antioch teen Kyle Rittenhouse charged with murder, attempted murder for deadly shooting at Kenosha protest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6390874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, charged with murdering two people in Kenosha

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6390128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in Illinois after a shooting during protests in Kenosha left two people dead and one injured, the ABC7 I-Team confirms.

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Antioch teenager Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged after a fatal shooting amid protests in Kenosha left two people dead and another injured.Rittenhouse was taken into custody Wednesday in Illinois. Since Rittenhouse is 17 years old, he is being held at a juvenile Facility in Vernon Hills. Authorities plan to charge him as an adult and extradite him to Wisconsin.He is now charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.The deadly shooting happened during protest and unrest in Kenosha Tuesday night.Investigators said Rittenhouse was armed with an assault-style weapon. Open carry is legal in Wisconsin for adults over the age of 18. There was a large presence of armed civilians at the protest.Video of the shootings were captured by cell phones. The suspect, now identified by officials as Rittenhouse, can be seen being chased down the street and, at some point, falling to the asphalt. From that position he is seen and heard opening fire with the rifle.Rittenhouse was reportedly the only person to shoot anyone during overnight protests.Video taken earlier Tuesday night, before the shooting, show the alleged gunman explaining why he came from Antioch to Wisconsin."We are protecting from the citizens and I just got pepper sprayed by a person in the crowd," Rittenhouse says in the video.ABC7 Eyewitness News has confirmed that Rittenhouse is a former member of a youth police cadet program in the northern suburbs. The public safety cadets program included officers from Lindenhurst, Grayslake and Hainseville police departments.The program gives teens a chance to explore a career in law enforcement.Rittenhouse was also enrolled as a fire cadet with the Antioch Fire Department, where the chief said they did not have any issues with him during that time.In the video from before the shooting, Rittenhouse identifies himself as an EMT, shouting, "Medical, EMS right here, I'm an EMT." But the department said he was only enrolled in their explorer program for less than a year.The chief said Rittenhouse was enrolled as a cadet through a local high school. He was enrolled for less than a year due to COVID-19 cancelling the program.Neighbors say Rittenhouse was interested in law enforcement, often wearing is cadet uniform around the apartment complex where he lived with his mother/ Neighbors say last summer he marched in the July 4 parade as a cadet.Rittenhouse was a student at Lakes Community High School, but administrators there said he did not graduate. The teen also worked at the YMCA in Volo, where he was on furlough due to COVID-19.Police said Rittenhouse was with an acquaintance from Antioch the night of the shooting, who was also interviewed by police.Kenosha police are looking into whether Rittenhouse is linked to local militia groups that wanted to be deputized so they could assist officers in patrolling the streets.Authorities said some militia leaders have asked to be deputized so they can help stop the violence.After the gunshots, investigators said Rittenhouse was seen with his hands up walking past several police units.He went home to Antioch and then turned himself in on a Wisconsin fugitive warrant for first degree intentional homicide, authorities said.He is being held without bond and will have an extradition hearing and face murder charges on Friday.