Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Chicago Walk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be held Saturday, October 19, at Soldier Field to unite communities, honor those touched by the disease, and raise awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the walk is one of more than 200 in the county and 11 in Illinois.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, with more than 1 million passionate participants supporting the noncompetitive walks each year. Participation is free and registration online in advance is requested. The Soldier Field event opens at 8 a.m., with a survivor group photo at 8:55 a.m. The stage program begins at 9 a.m., with emcees Judy Hsu and Roz Varon of ABC 7 Chicago.
Activities include a DJ, music and photo opportunities in a 9-foot giant, pink chair. There are a special tent and activities for survivors and caregivers, and the 3-mile walk will begin at 10 a.m.
Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.
More than $64 million is currently invested in ACS-funded breast cancer research. In 2018, the Society fielded more than 1.4 million inquiries through its live helpline and provided: more than 480,000 free rides to and from treament; helped more than 34,000 patients receive personal assistance to understand their diagnosis and get the help they needed; and provided more than 6,700 one-on-one support services to breast cancer patients.
To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and register, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/Chicago.
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to medical appointments, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.
