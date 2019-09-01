Community & Events

Naperville residents rally against sale of recreational marijuana

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville residents held a rally against the sale of recreational marijuana Saturday, saying the city is "family friendly."

According to reports, the Naperville City Council is looking into how legal pot sales would work.

Protesters on Saturday called marijuana a dangerous drug that would do more harm than good.

The rally comes after the state recently awarded its first licenses to businesses that will be allowed to sell recreational marijuana when it becomes legal next year.

RELATED: Illinois awards 1st licenses to sell recreational marijuana

Regulators announced five medical marijuana dispensaries where residents will be able to buy small amounts of the drug starting Jan. 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnapervillemarijuanahealthprotestbusiness
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 5 people killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting
1 dead after car crashes into restaurant on Northwest Side
Hurricane Dorian update shows path could turn, impact Carolinas
2 dead, 3 injured in Englewood shooting
40 illegal guns seized, 12 arrested on illegal gun charges
Woman's car stolen with 2 children inside in River North
Man killed in Lombard hit-and-run
Show More
Superkhana International presents Indian food with a twist
Chicago groups get parents back-to-school ready
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, early showers Sunday
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News