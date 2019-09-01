Naperville residents rally against sale of recreational marijuana

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville residents held a rally against the sale of recreational marijuana Saturday, saying the city is "family friendly."According to reports, the Naperville City Council is looking into how legal pot sales would work.Protesters on Saturday called marijuana a dangerous drug that would do more harm than good.The rally comes after the state recently awarded its first licenses to businesses that will be allowed to sell recreational marijuana when it becomes legal next year.Regulators announced five medical marijuana dispensaries where residents will be able to buy small amounts of the drug starting Jan. 1.