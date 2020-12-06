Community & Events

North Shore high school students spearhead drive-in dance marathon benefiting Lurie Children's Hospital

It is expected to be the largest independent fundraiser in the nation for high school dance marathon programs
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

The drive-in dance marathon was part of a fundraiser to support Lurie Children's Hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of kids from North Shore high schools are spearheading a drive-in dance marathon fundraising event benefiting Lurie Children's Hospital.

The kids are dancing their hearts out - with social distancing, of course --- at Gillson Beach in Wilmette, Saturday night.

The effort is led by Lurie's Bridges Teen Leadership Council, which includes members from New Trier, Loyola Academy, Northshore Country Day and Woodlands Academy.

The students are just shy of their $100,000 goal. If they hit their goal, they will be the largest independent fundraising in the nation for high school dance marathon programs out of 130 high schools in the country supporting children's hospitals.

If you would like to donate to the cause, visit Children's Bridges Dance Marathon 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilmettesocial distancinghigh schooldancefundraiser
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL outlines COVID-19 vaccine plan as 9,887 new cases, 208 deaths reported
Mother arrested in murder of newborn twins, 17 years later
Wife of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 also dies from virus
Chicago issues parking ticket to man who's never been to the city
'Don't Forget About Me' event seeks fur-ever home for long-time residents
These ready-to-drink handcrafted cocktails are helping bars survive COVID shutdown
Man killed in I-290 shooting: ISP
Show More
Winter scarves no match for COVID-19
COVID vaccine timeline: Key dates to know about FDA authorization, distribution
Actor David L. Lander, known for role in 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies
No masks, no distancing at large downstate political gathering
11 shot in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News