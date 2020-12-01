historic district

Pilsen sides with community, votes down landmark district designation of Southwest Side neighborhood

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood will not become a landmark district after the City Council Zoning Committee unanimously voted down the measure Tuesday.

Two years ago, city officials proposed designating part of Pilsen as a Historic Landmark District, which would have made the Southwest Side neighborhood one of the largest in the city and the only Latino neighborhood deemed historic.

Members of the City Council Committee on zoning, landmarks and building standards sided with the community to vote against the ordinance.

RELATED: Pilsen property owners fear displacement with historic landmark proposal: 'The problem is that it's not helping the owners'
The Zoning Committee was to have voted on the measure in July, but the City's Department of Planning and Development requested additional time to engage the community in an effort to help push through the Landmark District.

"Today's vote is a reminder that our City Council is here to work in the best interest of the people in our wards," 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said. "This is a win for the homeowners, renters and small businesses of Pilsen."

The plan had outlined the costs the property owners would face if seeking a building permit for repairs. According to a handout from the Department of Planning, costs for repairs will not increase under the ordinance. City Officials also added special provisions to the ordinance. One being an incentive that includes a property tax assessment freeze. According to the city, to qualify for this incentive there is a minimum investment of 25% of the property's market value.

Residents and groups in favor of the measure said it would have prevented the demolition of historic structures, but opponents said it will add costs for building owners and tenants.

There are 465 buildings that would have been considered historic under the proposed historic landmark ordinance.

The video attached is from a previous report.
