Real Men Cook event celebrates its' 30th anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Real Men Charities, Inc. presentsevents as an opportunity to positively change the way the world views black men in relationship to their families and communities.The event takes place on Father's Day every year, and serves as an all-day celebration recognizing Real Men in both the community, and the world.is celebrating its' 30th anniversary this year.Sunday, June 16, 20193pm-6pmHales Franciscan High School, 4930 S. Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago$15 in advance- adults$10 - Children$30 - Day of event$10 - Children, day of eventFor more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.realmencharitiesinc.org