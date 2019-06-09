Real Men Cook event celebrates its' 30th anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Real Men Charities, Inc. presents Real Men Cook events as an opportunity to positively change the way the world views black men in relationship to their families and communities.
The event takes place on Father's Day every year, and serves as an all-day celebration recognizing Real Men in both the community, and the world.
Real Men Cook is celebrating its' 30th anniversary this year.
Event Details: Real Men Cook
When: Sunday, June 16, 2019
Hours: 3pm-6pm
Address: Hales Franciscan High School, 4930 S. Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago
Admission: $15 in advance- adults
$10 - Children
$30 - Day of event
$10 - Children, day of event
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.realmencharitiesinc.org
