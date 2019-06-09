Community & Events

Real Men Cook event celebrates its' 30th anniversary

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Real Men Charities, Inc. presents Real Men Cook events as an opportunity to positively change the way the world views black men in relationship to their families and communities.

The event takes place on Father's Day every year, and serves as an all-day celebration recognizing Real Men in both the community, and the world.

Real Men Cook is celebrating its' 30th anniversary this year.

Event Details: Real Men Cook

When: Sunday, June 16, 2019

Hours: 3pm-6pm

Address: Hales Franciscan High School, 4930 S. Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago

Admission: $15 in advance- adults

$10 - Children

$30 - Day of event

$10 - Children, day of event

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.realmencharitiesinc.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagokenwoodfather's day
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 injured after fatal car crash in Auburn Gresham
9 injured in semi crash on Kennedy
Teens injured on prom night in Ashburn crash
2 men arrested after climbing Vista Tower in Loop
2 shot, one in critical condition in Marquette Park
3 Aurora residents killed in crash near St. Louis
CPD vehicle slams into truck injuring 2 officers
Show More
Panic at D.C. pride parade sends people running
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with showers Sunday
Woman shot by person on bike in Lake View
Boy seriously wounded in Roseland shooting
ABC7's Cheryl Scott rides along with Formula 1 driver
More TOP STORIES News