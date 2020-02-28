Politics

Top US Marine pushes for removal of Confederate paraphernalia from all bases

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA -- The top Marine in America signaled to military leaders that he wants Confederate paraphernalia removed from all Marine bases.

Commandant Gen. David Berger sent a memo to senior leadership last week, according to Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Joseph Butterfield.

The memo included initiatives Berger wanted prioritized for "immediate execution." He also listed a few of these things in a Twitter thread on February 21.



The Twitter thread includes things like revising parental leave for adoptive parents and same-sex couples, finding ways to move more women into combat jobs, and evaluating a one-year paid maternity leave policy. The Confederate paraphernalia removal order was not part of that Twitter thread.

According to CNN, there is no timeline for when the Confederate paraphernalia must be removed. Butterfield said official policy decisions would be officially published to all service members if and when they are enacted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncconfederate flagconfederate monumentconfederacymarines
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News