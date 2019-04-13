Convicted felon on parole identified in 3 crimes; including aggravated criminal sexual abuse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A convicted felon on parole who was picked up Friday by Chicago police now faces charges for three more crimes, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse.According to police, officers placed Deangelo Suggs, 28, into custody in the 2400 block of West Gladys at 2:10 p.m. on Friday after it was discovered he was wanted on an active warrant.Suggs was then identified as the armed offender who ordered a victim to the ground and took their property in the 1100 block of West Harrison on March 27.Authorities say he was also identified as the suspect who held a handgun against a female victim's head and ordered her to give him her car keys and criminally sexually abused her in the 200 block of South Bell on March 1.Suggs is also accused of taking two people's cell phones at gunpoint in the 1000 block of West Van Buren on March 21.Suggs has a bond court hearing on Saturday.