Chicago weather: AccuWeather Alert for wind chills between -10 to -20 Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow was falling in some parts of the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, but the big weather story is the temperatures starting to plummet.

The area is bracing for some of the coldest air so far this season.

Amid the arctic blast, people across the area could wake up to single-digit temperatures with wind chills below zero Thursday morning. Wind gusts were getting up to 35 mph Wednesday evening, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Wednesday's brief snowfall was expected to clear out of the area and Northwest Indiana around 4:30 p.m.

The City of Chicago and counties across the area are opening warming centers to help those in need during the dangerous winter conditions.

