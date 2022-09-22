WATCH LIVE

Cook County judge charged with domestic battery after Beverly incident: CPD

Judge Carl Boyd works mainly in Markham

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
36 minutes ago
Cook County Judge Carl Boyd was charged with domestic battery after a Beverly incident on South Seeley Avenue, Chicago police say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County Circuit Court judge has been charged with a misdemeanor after being accused of throwing a glass bottle at a window in Beverly, Chicago police said.

A 57-year-old woman told police Judge Carl Boyd threw the bottle about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in a home in the 10700-block of South Seeley Avenue. The force caused the window to break, CPD said.

CPD said the woman had a large laceration on the left side of her face from broken glass.

Judge Boyd was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

He is assigned to the Sixth Municipal District, and hears a variety of matters on a rotating basis with the other Municipal Department judges in the Markham courthouse, according to a Cook County website.

