Cook County minimum wage set for increase on July 1

The minimum wage for Illinois is at $13 an hour.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 11:09AM
Cook County minimum wage to increase July 1
A notice for hourly employees who work in Cook County.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County has issued a notice to employees about a minimum wage increase coming on July 1.

The minimum wage will go up to $13.70 an hour for non-tipped workers and $8 an hour for workers who earn tips.

The minimum wage increases each year according to a formula set by a county ordinance.

The county says the ordinance applies to hourly, salaried, and tipped employees over the age of 18, working in Cook County, even those who may be working within Cook County to make deliveries or driving within the County limits.

The minimum wage in Illinois is $13 an hour for workers 18 and older.

