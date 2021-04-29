warrant arrests

COPA concludes investigation into botched Chicago police raid of Anjanette Young's home

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

COPA concludes investigation into botched CPD raid

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has concluded its investigation into the botched Chicago police raid of Anjanette Young's home.

Chicago police said officers were executing a search warrant on what turned out to be an innocent woman's home in February 2019.

Young was made to stand unclothed in front of officers and was handcuffed for nearly 17 minutes, COPA said.

RELATED: Chicago police raid of wrong house caught on bodycam video; mayor apologizes to Anjanette Young

COPA said it conducted a 16-month investigation which included 30 interviews of law enforcement and civilians.

The investigation found nearly 100 allegations of misconduct from the conduct of more than 12 officers. COPA also found deficiencies in officers' acquisition and execution of search warrants.

COPA said it has given its recommendations to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

As a result of the raid, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Superintendent Brown announced changes on how police execute search warrants. The policies require all search warrants be approved by a Deputy Chief or above, and there must be an independent investigation beforehand to verify information. During the raids, a lieutenant and a female officer must be present. Also, all officers must wear and activate their body-worn cameras.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooplori lightfootchicago city councilraidchicago police departmentwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WARRANT ARRESTS
'Red Notice' issued for MIT student accused in Chicago man's CT death
Chicago police warrant changes proposed in wake of botched raid
CPD warrant ordinance named after Anjanette Young introduced
Chief federal judge scorns Capitol riot suspects, keeps rioter jailed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flossmoor man, 75, dies from COVID a month after 2nd vaccine dose
Chicago COVID restrictions loosening as metrics improve
Motorcycle packs invade downtown Chicago
IL reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths; Cook Co. reopening measures
GOP cries 'flip-flop' on Pritzker, wants independent map
Questions remain after Anthony Alvarez shooting video released
2 charged in Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
Show More
5 dead, including 2 deputies, following NC standoff
IL nursing home overcrowding led to Black, Latino COVID deaths: state officials
Single father killed in crash by DUI suspect allegedly fleeing police
IN reports 1,406 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Chicago Weather: Scattered showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News