COPA concludes investigation into botched Chicago police raid of Anjanette Young's home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has concluded its investigation into the botched Chicago police raid of Anjanette Young's home.
Chicago police said officers were executing a search warrant on what turned out to be an innocent woman's home in February 2019.
Young was made to stand unclothed in front of officers and was handcuffed for nearly 17 minutes, COPA said.
COPA said it conducted a 16-month investigation which included 30 interviews of law enforcement and civilians.
The investigation found nearly 100 allegations of misconduct from the conduct of more than 12 officers. COPA also found deficiencies in officers' acquisition and execution of search warrants.
COPA said it has given its recommendations to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.
As a result of the raid, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Superintendent Brown announced changes on how police execute search warrants. The policies require all search warrants be approved by a Deputy Chief or above, and there must be an independent investigation beforehand to verify information. During the raids, a lieutenant and a female officer must be present. Also, all officers must wear and activate their body-worn cameras.
