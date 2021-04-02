COPA to release video in Little Village Chicago police shooting as boy's family seeks justice for 'reprehensible crime'

We are encouraged by COPA's commitment to transparency in their decision to release the video in a timely manner. The public deserves a complete window into the split-second decisions our officers are forced to make. https://t.co/4nklwKnfnu — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) April 2, 2021

Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021

WATCH: Political analyst Laura Washington discusses latest fatal CPD shooting involving boy, 13

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a 13-year-old boy killed by Chicago police earlier this week in an "armed confrontation" has hired an attorney and wants to seek justice for his death.Adam Toledo was shot and killed by police Monday after an early morning Shot Spotter alert in the 2300-block of South Sawyer.The teen was identified Thursday as Toledo of Little Village by the Cook County medical examiner's office.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability announced in a statement Friday afternoon that they will release video and other materials pertaining to the fatal officer-involved shooting.The family also confirmed Friday that they will be able to view the police body camera video of the shooting next week as they continue to struggle with this tremendous loss.Officers say the 13-year-old was armed and fled from police with another suspect.Toledo's life ended in an alley after what Chicago police say was an "armed confrontation." The officer fired one shot, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.Chicago police said the young teen from Little Village was armed and fled from police with another suspect"They had a lot of options, but not kill him! They could have shot at his leg, his arm, up in the air -- I don't know, but not kill my baby," said Elizabeth Toledo, the boy's mother.Police shared a photo of a gun allegedly recovered at the scene. A second suspect, 21-year-old Ruben Roman, is charged in the incident with a misdemeanor for resisting an officer.A source told ABC 7 Chicago Roman is a known gang member."Adam was a good kid. He had no criminal history, he went to Gary Elementary School. He shared time with his four siblings and all we know is that he was shot," said the Toledo family's attorney, Adeena Weiss-Ortiz."This boy obviously needed help, the system failed him and the streets got him before we did," said 12th Ward Alderman George Cardenas.Pastor Ramiro Rodriguez's church is just yards away from where the shooting took place. On this Good Friday, he changed the liturgical linen to white symbolizing purity and renewal for Easter, which is something he said the Little Village community needs, especially after Toledo's death."Two years ago, one dead on the corner. Last year, another one over here on this corner. Now this year, another one? So what's gonna be for next year? We need to stop this," Rodriguez said. "This year we're gonna have 15 years serving our community, making sure our people, our young kids, have food on their tables. And look what happened: We are losing a child every year."The family is waiting to see that body camera video of the shooting next week before deciding to file any potential lawsuit. A vigil is being planned for Monday.The boy's family released a statement overnight Thursday, calling his death the result of "unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer."The statement also said that although Toledo was killed Monday, his family was not notified for two days."Adam was a seventh-grade student at Gary school, enjoyed sports and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did," the statement said. "The Toledo Family will seek justice for this reprehensible crime."Weiss Ortiz PC is now representing the family.In a press conference Friday afternoon, Elizabeth Toledo, the boy's mother, and the family's lawyer, Adeena Weiss Ortiz, thanked the community for their support and asked for privacy during this difficult time.Alderman George Cardenas of the 12th Ward said Friday that questions remain as to why Roman was with Toledo in the middle of the night."We need to get ahold of ourselves and right the rudder in a big way, and that's the outreach to youth organizations to see what's going on on the ground, and it's gonna take some resources, but we have to do it," Cardenas said.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling for the release of bodycam video from the incident.The incident was caught on body camera video, but initially, COPA said they were unable to be released without a court order given Toledo's young age.A spokesperson for COPA said in an updated statement late Thursday: "COPA is currently making every effort and researching all legal avenues that will allow for the public release of all video materials which capture the tragic fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.""He was so full of life," Toledo said on Thursday. "They just took it away from him."Toledo was overwhelmed with loss and surrounded by family as she planned her 13-year-old son's funeral."I just want justice. I just want answers ... what happened?" Toledo said. "I just want justice for my son. That's all."Toledo's mom said he used to sneak out at night while she was asleep, and she had filed a missing person's report for her son last Thursday after she noticed he was missing.She told ABC7 that Toledo eventually came back on Saturday, but had snuck out again Sunday night."Why did he shot at him if there's other ways?" Toledo said. "He was a little boy. Obviously he was gonna get scared."Toledo's mom said he had aspirations of becoming a police officer one day.The officer involved in the shooting was placed on desk duty for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting, police said.