Copper Mountain deaths: 2 Illinois HS students who died in Colorado sledding accident ID'd

Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr died after a Copper Mountain Ski Resort half pipe sledding accident, Prairie Central High School officials said.

Teens were sledding at Copper Mountain halfpipe, officials said

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Illinois teenagers who died in a sledding accident over the weekend at Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado have been identified.

Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr were visiting the resort on Spring Break when the accident occurred Sunday night around 8:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office and information from Prairie Central Community Unit School District Number 8.

They were 17 and 18 years old.

Both teens were students at Prairie Central High School in Fairbury, Illinois, according to an earlier statement from the school district.

The sheriff's office said the two teens reportedly rode tandem down the halfpipe and launched off a large snowbank at the bottom. They made a hard landing on ice below, causing blunt force trauma.

Copper Mountain Ski Resort Halfpipe is seen in this undated file photo. Shutterstock

Though authorities said the teens were given immediate medical attention, they could not be revived and were pronounced dead on the scene.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

The Summit County Coroner's Office will take over the investigation into the cause and manner of death.

Counselors will be available Tuesday at Prairie Central High School.