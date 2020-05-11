coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to provide COVID-19 testing update

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide an update on COVID-19 testing in Chicago Monday afternoon.

The announcement comes after Mayor Lightfoot announced plans last week on how Chicago will reopen when COVID-19 cases decline.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

The five-phase plan is similar in framework to Governor JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, with the city currently in the second phase.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopcoronavirus testinglori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Crime down 30% in April
Blue Angels announce flight path, times for Chicago flyover
3rd Cook County correctional officer dies of apparent COVID-19 complications
Blue Angels announce Chicago flyover to salute health care workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Blue Angels announce flight path, times for Chicago flyover
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
Restaurants in much of Ind. allowed to reopen at half capacity
Shanghai Disneyland reopens with masks, social distancing measures
23 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Mother faces more charges in crash that killed 2 children in NC
Show More
38 NYC kids have inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
3rd Cook County correctional officer dies of apparent COVID-19 complications
Michael Jordan, in 'Last Dance,' calls harsh reputation price of winning, leadership
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly with sprinkles Monday
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News