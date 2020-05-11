Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to provide COVID-19 testing update

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide an update on COVID-19 testing in Chicago Monday afternoon.
The announcement comes after Mayor Lightfoot announced plans last week on how Chicago will reopen when COVID-19 cases decline.
The five-phase plan is similar in framework to Governor JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, with the city currently in the second phase.
