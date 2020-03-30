Health & Fitness

Texas requires 14-day quarantine for travelers flying from Chicago, other major cities

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas' governor is requiring all air travelers flying from Chicago to the state to quarantine for 14 days.

On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott dramatically expanded the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine issued last week.

Abbott said anyone traveling to Texas by plane from Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, all California airports and all Washington state airports are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

All road travelers driving from Louisiana to Texas will have to quarantine as well.

"I am updating that executive order to also include travel by road," said Abbott. "Travel by road from any location in the state of Louisiana."

Abbott said the order does not apply to travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical infrastructure functions.

He said the Department of Public Safety will be enforcing the order at entry points from Louisiana.

The order was announced at a briefing on Sunday and will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m.

Abbott previously announced anyone traveling to Texas on a plane from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Travelers from those areas will have to report their "quarantine location" in a form to the Department of Public Safety.

The individuals will also receive visits from troopers who will ensure they are complying with the order. The individuals will not be allowed to go out in public, and will only be allowed visitation from doctors or physicians.

Those who do not follow the guidelines of the order will be subject to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail.

Read the full order below.

