coronavirus deaths

Naperville couple married 70 years dies from COVID-19, days apart

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- COVID-19 has claimed the lives of a Naperville couple married for 70 years.

Harilal and Padmaben Thakkar married in 1949 and immigrated to Chicago in the 1980s. They died just two days apart.

Their granddaughter, Julie Thakkar, said the family has found comfort in that they passed together.

"It is heartbreaking and we all will truly miss them," she said. "They always lived their life together, so in a way, it's a happy ending."

The couple is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
