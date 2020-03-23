Coronavirus

Coronavirus Relief: Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid

SAN FRANCISCO -- Motown legend and "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie would like to remind us the world must come together to beat the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

The singer is proposing a remake of the 1985 hit "We are the World" to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The original song featured superstars like the late Kenny Rogers, who passed away over the weekend, as well as Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper and Diana Ross.

RELATED: Government halts evictions, foreclosures; delays taxes; considers checks

It has been 35 years since the song's initial release for African famine relief. It was revived only once, in 2010, to help earthquake victims in Haiti.

Richie has been off the set of "American Idol" since filming of the 18th season was halted due to COVID-19.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscocoronavirus californialionel richiemichael jacksoncoronavirusmusicu.s. & worldamerican idoldiana ross
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News