Coronavirus map shows Illinois zip codes, COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Each day, we learn of new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. Now, we can provide a better understanding of how the virus is spreading in our local communities.ABC7 Chicago crunched data based on positive cases and where patients live. From that, our data journalism team has created this interactive map featuring the cases of COVID-19 broken down by zip code.The information comes to us from the Illinois Department of Public Health.You'll find the latest cases throughout Illinois, but you can tell from this map that the greatest concentration of COVID-19 cases is in the Chicago area.This map will be updated every weekday afternoon when new numbers are released.April 17, 2020 Totals:The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,842 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 62 additional deaths.Boone County: 1 female 60sCook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 4 males 90sDuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90sKane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+Lake County: 1 male 90sMacon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90sMadison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60sMonroe County: 1 female 80sRandolph County: 1 male 80sSt. Clair County 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80sWill County: 2 males 80sHenderson and Wayne counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 27,575 cases, including 1,134 deaths, in 92 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.April 16, 2020 Totals:The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,140 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 125 additional deaths.Bond County: 1 male 70sChampaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80sChristian County: 1 male 70sCook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 1 unknow 60s, 8 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 90sKane County: 1 female 70sLake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90sMadison County: 1 female 70sMcHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70sMcLean County: 1 female 80sMonroe County: 1 female 80sSt. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90sWill County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90sAlexander County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 25,733 cases, including 1,072 deaths, in 90 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.April 15, 2020 Totals:The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,346 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 80 additional deaths.Cook County: 1 female teens, 1 male 30s, 2 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90sJackson County: 1 male 80sLake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+Macon County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80sMcHenry County: 3 males 70sMonroe County: 1 female 90sOgle County: 1 female 80sRock Island County: 1 male 50sSt. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90sWhiteside County: 1 male 70sWill County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70sUnion County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 24,593 cases, including 948 deaths, in 89 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.April 14, 2020 Totals:The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,222 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 additional deaths.Cook County: 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 female 100+DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80sJackson County: 1 male 70sKankakee County: 1 male 80sLake County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80sMcHenry County: 1 male 50sMonroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90sSangamon County: 1 female 70sTazewell County: 1 male 80sWhiteside County: 1 female 90sWill County; 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female 100+Clay County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 23,247 cases, including 868 deaths, in 88 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.April 13, 2020 Totals:The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,173 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 additional deaths.Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 7 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90sFayette County: 1 female 90sJasper County: 1 female 90sKane County: 1 female 90sLake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80sMcHenry County: 1 male 70sWill County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80sJohnson County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths, in 87 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.April 9, 2020 Totals:The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,344 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 66 additional deaths.Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 6 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 6 female 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90sEffingham County: 1 male 60sKane County: 1 female 90sKankakee County: 1 male 80sLake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 90sRock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70sSt. Clair County: 1 male 70sWill County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90sHancock, Pulaski, and Schuyler counties are now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 16,422 cases, including 528 deaths, in 81 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.April 8, 2020 Totals:Total: 15,078 cases and 462 deathsWhite: 4,002 cases (26.5%) and 167 deaths (36.1%)African American: 4,207 cases (27.9%) and 200 deaths (43.2%)Unknown: 3,987 cases (25.7%) and 32 deaths (6.8%)14.6% of the state's population is African American, according to the Census Bureau.Total Cases: 5,511 cases and 140 deathsWhite: 941 cases (23.2%) and 19 deaths (13.5%)African American: 2,102 (51.8%) and 95 deaths (67.9%)Unknown: 1,450 (26.3%) and 7 deaths (5%)More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the city of Chicago are African Americans, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and city health officials announced Monday.According to data from the city, African Americans compose 30 percent of the population, but make up 52 percent of the city's COVID-19 cases. African Americans also make up 72 percent of the city's deaths from COVID-19."This is a call to action moment for all of us," Mayor Lightfoot said. "When we talk about equity and inclusion, they are not just nice notions. They are an imperative that we must embrace as a city.""The death rate right now in the cases that have been reported for non-Latinx deaths in Chicago is seven times the death rate as its for white non-Latinx," said Dr. Allison Arwady, director of the Chicago Department of Public Health.Mayor Lightfoot revealed details for how the city plans to address the inequality and assist vulnerable populations. The city has issued an order demanding healthcare providers give the city demographics data on all coronavirus patients."Our challenge right now is to immediately address this issue," Lightfoot said. "We can and we will coordinate a rapid, community-based and community-driven response to what we are seeing."The mayor also announced the formation of a racial equality rapid response team of public health experts and community activists in partnership with West Side United. The team will be a hyperlocal effort to connect vulnerable people with services.There are many factors contributing to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the African American community. At Lawndale Christian Health Center on the West Side, nurse Tash Steverson said the phones have been ringing off the hook."A lot of people are calling because they have experienced the symptoms of this, or they know a family member and are concerned about their exposure," Steverson said.For many, the skyrocketing death rate is not shocking given systemic complications that have been around in black communities for decades."If you have communities who have lack of access to health, lack of access to food, to good earning jobs, to employment, we should not be surprised," said Father Michael Pfleger.Black residents also suffer from a higher rate of chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, underlying health issues that appear to make the novel coronavirus more deadly.Pastor Phil Jackson said the COVID-19 numbers should be a wake-up call for a community that he said has not taken the virus seriously enough, especially some young people who are not social distancing."It's as if there is an illusion that it is for white folks or older people, that was a rumor in the neighborhood," Jackson said.The Illinois Department of Public Health also released demographic information Sunday showing the impact on African-Americans."We know all too well that there are general disparities in health outcomes that play along these racial lines and the same may be true for this virus," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We have worked to ensure that all of our communities can access healthcare they need as COVID-19 spreads."Gov. Pritzker said it represents a large problem."So, we already started out with an unequal system of health care for people," Pritzker said. "And then it gets massively exacerbated when you bring on something like COVID-19, which clearly requires an enormous amount of health care provision. So I'm deeply concerned about this. I've seen these stats."The governor said he's seen similar data in other states like Michigan and Louisiana.The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website