Coronavirus map shows Illinois zip codes, COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Each day, we learn of new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. Now, we can provide a better understanding of how the virus is spreading in our local communities.
ABC7 Chicago crunched data based on positive cases and where patients live. From that, our data journalism team has created this interactive map featuring the cases of COVID-19 broken down by zip code.
The information comes to us from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
You'll find the latest cases throughout Illinois, but you can tell from this map that the greatest concentration of COVID-19 cases is in the Chicago area.
Full-page Illinois coronavirus zip code map
This map will be updated every weekday afternoon when new numbers are released.
April 17, 2020 Totals:
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,842 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 62 additional deaths.
Boone County: 1 female 60s
Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 4 males 90s
DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s
Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+
Lake County: 1 male 90s
Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
Monroe County: 1 female 80s
Randolph County: 1 male 80s
St. Clair County 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
Will County: 2 males 80s
Henderson and Wayne counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 27,575 cases, including 1,134 deaths, in 92 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
April 16, 2020 Totals:
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,140 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 125 additional deaths.
Bond County: 1 male 70s
Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
Christian County: 1 male 70s
Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 1 unknow 60s, 8 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+
DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s
Kane County: 1 female 70s
Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
Madison County: 1 female 70s
McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
McLean County: 1 female 80s
Monroe County: 1 female 80s
St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s
Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Alexander County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 25,733 cases, including 1,072 deaths, in 90 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
April 15, 2020 Totals:
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,346 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 80 additional deaths.
Cook County: 1 female teens, 1 male 30s, 2 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+
DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
Jackson County: 1 male 80s
Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+
Macon County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
McHenry County: 3 males 70s
Monroe County: 1 female 90s
Ogle County: 1 female 80s
Rock Island County: 1 male 50s
St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
Union County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 24,593 cases, including 948 deaths, in 89 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
April 14, 2020 Totals:
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,222 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 additional deaths.
Cook County: 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 female 100+
DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
Jackson County: 1 male 70s
Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s
McHenry County: 1 male 50s
Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
Sangamon County: 1 female 70s
Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
Will County; 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female 100+
Clay County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 23,247 cases, including 868 deaths, in 88 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
April 13, 2020 Totals:
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,173 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 additional deaths.
Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 7 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+
DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Fayette County: 1 female 90s
Jasper County: 1 female 90s
Kane County: 1 female 90s
Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
McHenry County: 1 male 70s
Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
Johnson County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths, in 87 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
April 9, 2020 Totals:
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,344 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 66 additional deaths.
Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 6 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 6 female 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+
DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Effingham County: 1 male 60s
Kane County: 1 female 90s
Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 90s
Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
Hancock, Pulaski, and Schuyler counties are now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 16,422 cases, including 528 deaths, in 81 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
RELATED: Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages
April 8, 2020 Totals:
Illinois
Total: 15,078 cases and 462 deaths
White: 4,002 cases (26.5%) and 167 deaths (36.1%)
African American: 4,207 cases (27.9%) and 200 deaths (43.2%)
Unknown: 3,987 cases (25.7%) and 32 deaths (6.8%)
Data as of 4/8, according to Illinois Department of Health
14.6% of the state's population is African American, according to the Census Bureau.
Chicago
Total Cases: 5,511 cases and 140 deaths
White: 941 cases (23.2%) and 19 deaths (13.5%)
African American: 2,102 (51.8%) and 95 deaths (67.9%)
Unknown: 1,450 (26.3%) and 7 deaths (5%)
Data as of 4/7, according to Chicago Department of Health
Chicago coronavirus update: More than half of COVID-19 cases are African-Americans, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says
More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the city of Chicago are African Americans, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and city health officials announced Monday.
According to data from the city, African Americans compose 30 percent of the population, but make up 52 percent of the city's COVID-19 cases. African Americans also make up 72 percent of the city's deaths from COVID-19.
"This is a call to action moment for all of us," Mayor Lightfoot said. "When we talk about equity and inclusion, they are not just nice notions. They are an imperative that we must embrace as a city."
"The death rate right now in the cases that have been reported for non-Latinx deaths in Chicago is seven times the death rate as its for white non-Latinx," said Dr. Allison Arwady, director of the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
Mayor Lightfoot revealed details for how the city plans to address the inequality and assist vulnerable populations. The city has issued an order demanding healthcare providers give the city demographics data on all coronavirus patients.
"Our challenge right now is to immediately address this issue," Lightfoot said. "We can and we will coordinate a rapid, community-based and community-driven response to what we are seeing."
The mayor also announced the formation of a racial equality rapid response team of public health experts and community activists in partnership with West Side United. The team will be a hyperlocal effort to connect vulnerable people with services.
HIGHER INFECTION, DEATH RATE IN AFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY LINKED TO SYSTEMIC ISSUES
There are many factors contributing to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the African American community. At Lawndale Christian Health Center on the West Side, nurse Tash Steverson said the phones have been ringing off the hook.
"A lot of people are calling because they have experienced the symptoms of this, or they know a family member and are concerned about their exposure," Steverson said.
For many, the skyrocketing death rate is not shocking given systemic complications that have been around in black communities for decades.
"If you have communities who have lack of access to health, lack of access to food, to good earning jobs, to employment, we should not be surprised," said Father Michael Pfleger.
Black residents also suffer from a higher rate of chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, underlying health issues that appear to make the novel coronavirus more deadly.
Pastor Phil Jackson said the COVID-19 numbers should be a wake-up call for a community that he said has not taken the virus seriously enough, especially some young people who are not social distancing.
"It's as if there is an illusion that it is for white folks or older people, that was a rumor in the neighborhood," Jackson said.
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
The Illinois Department of Public Health also released demographic information Sunday showing the impact on African-Americans.
"We know all too well that there are general disparities in health outcomes that play along these racial lines and the same may be true for this virus," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We have worked to ensure that all of our communities can access healthcare they need as COVID-19 spreads."
Gov. Pritzker said it represents a large problem.
"So, we already started out with an unequal system of health care for people," Pritzker said. "And then it gets massively exacerbated when you bring on something like COVID-19, which clearly requires an enormous amount of health care provision. So I'm deeply concerned about this. I've seen these stats."
The governor said he's seen similar data in other states like Michigan and Louisiana.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Coronavirus map shows Illinois zip codes, COVID-19 cases
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News