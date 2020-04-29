Coronavirus

Coronavirus Pandemic: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings starting May 4

SAN FRANCISCO -- Effective May 4, all Costco members and guests will be required to wear face coverings while shopping.

Costco announced the new requirement in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

Costco announced the new requirement in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

The requirement doesn't apply to children under 2 years old or to those unable to wear a facial covering due to a medical condition.

Costco also added, "The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises."

Earlier this month, the wholesale giant announced it will allow first responders and healthcare workers to move to the front of the line. It is also only allowing two people to enter the store with each membership card.
