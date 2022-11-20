Country BBQ in Little Village shares steps for making smoked turkey, sells cooked entre for pick-up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're talking turkeys!
Baking and frying them may be your option of choice, but smoked turkey may be a good method to try this year.
RELATED | Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
County BBQ is not only offering ways to do, it but customers can order a smoked turkey to go to save time on Turkey Day.
Bonni Cameron with County BBQ in Little Village joined ABC7 to tell us about why smoking can be a good option.
She talked about the steps that go into smoking a turkey and what else is on the menu at the restaurant.
SEE ALSO | Two Fish Crab Shack to host free Thanksgiving dinner in Bronzeville